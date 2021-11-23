Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Happy' Despite Pay Gap with Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up

A report earlier this year revealed that the actress was paid $25 million for the film — which was about $5 million less than DiCaprio was paid

Jennifer Lawrence isn't upset with her payday for her latest film, despite making less than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Although she received top billing for Don't Look Up, a report from Variety earlier this year revealed that the actress was paid $25 million for the film — which was about $5 million less than DiCaprio was paid.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lawrence, 31, commented on the pay disparity in a wide-ranging cover story for the December issue of Vanity Fair.

"Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I'm extremely fortunate and happy with my deal," she said. "But in other situations, what I have seen — and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you're told it's not gender disparity but they can't tell you what exactly it is."

While she didn't have the highest salary, Lawrence told the magazine that she did ask for the billing to reflect that she was at the top of the call sheet. According to Vanity Fair, her name appears first in the credits and lingers on the screen alone before being joined by DiCaprio's name.

"Leo was very gracious about it," she said of the billing. "I think we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is this billing they invented where it's an equal billing. But I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, 'What if it wasn't equal?' "

jennifer lawrence Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Don't Look Up will be released on Netflix on Dec. 24. It will be Lawrence's first film since 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In her cover story interview, the mom-to-be also opened up about spending some time away from acting and take a step back from life in the public eye.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she explained to the outlet. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'" she continued, then noting, "… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."