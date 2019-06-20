Jennifer Lawrence and Fiancé Cooke Maroney ‘See the World in a Similar Fashion’

Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiancé Cooke Maroney.

“Cooke is an ideal mate for Jennifer,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The Oscar winner, 28, met the New York City gallery director, 34, when she walked into his gallery last year and he asked her out. They’ve since been spotted around New York City at various restaurants and bars, and in February, Lawrence was seen with a “massive ring” on her finger.

The pair celebrated their engagement last month in N.Y.C., and now they’re in wedding planning mode.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney out in N.Y.C in March. The Image Direct

“They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it,” the insider says. “They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”

The actress recently gushed about her husband-to-be on Catt Sadler’s Naked podcast.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence told the former E! reporter, 44. “He really is, and he gets better.”

The Hunger Games star admitted she wasn’t specifically looking for marriage at this point in her life, but she knew when she met Maroney that she wanted to spend forever with him. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him,” Lawrence continued. “We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”