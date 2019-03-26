Jennifer Lawrence’s Famous Besties: From Emma Stone and Adele to Brie Larson and Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence made her first major mark in Hollywood in 2010 with her Oscar-nominated performance in Winter’s Bone. In the years since, she’s assembled an enviable list of powerful female friends.

The Oscar winner, 28, most recently showed off her friendship with Adele when the two dropped by a gay bar in New York City and hilariously participated in a game of musical shots.

But the actress has a long history of hanging out with fellow A-List ladies and having a ball. She opened up about the friendships in her life for Glamour in 2016, when she summarized what she loved most about them.

“I love Emma [Stone]. She cracks me up; she’s so ‘theater.’ She’s so adorable. And Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago. Adele and I are a bit harsher; Emma’s never had a bad thought about anybody in her life. It’s so weird; I don’t like new people. But these two women – and Amy [Schumer] – they’re really lovely,” she said.

“And they’re so normal. I feel like I’m hanging out with my friends – my friends that don’t give a f- about what I do.”

Read on for what bonds Lawrence to each famous gal pal.

Adele

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence at New York City gay bar, Pieces MEGA

The bond between Lawrence and Adele, 30, stretches back to 2013, when the pair first met at the Academy Awards.

The night was a big one for Lawrence, as she won the trophy for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook — but she fondly remembered it for other reasons in an essay she wrote for Adele’s entry in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue in 2016.

“I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall,’ trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain,” Lawrence wrote.

The Joy actress showed support for her friend when she watched Adele perform her first concert in four years in a special, one-night-only performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I’m gonna tear up just talking about it,” Lawrence told Z100 of the performance. “Adele is the most universally accepted as the best… I’ve never seen anything like it… She’s unbelievable.”

The duo added a third gal pal to their group in November 2015 with Emma Stone, as the trio were spotted grabbing dinner at Cosme Mexican in New York City.

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Adele Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Lawrence and Stone, 30, first became friends all thanks to Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson — who starred with Lawrence in the Hunger Games franchise and Stone in Zombieland — passed Lawrence’s number along when he realized that the two Oscar winners would hit it off.

“She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “I replied, ‘F— off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jennifer Lawrence;Emma Stone arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

After their initial conversation, Stone and Lawrence apparently texted each other every single day for a year, cementing their friendship. “I feel like it was our version of The Notebook— 365 texts,” Lawrence joked to Vanity Fair.

The two have been inseparable ever since, and are often seen out and about together. They’ve become staples at each other’s major movie premieres, and are often side-by-side at award shows and after parties.

Brie Larson

Harrelson also introduced the duo to another bestie when he passed them Larson’s contact in the midst of her successful Oscar campaign for Room in 2015.

“I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself,” Larson, 29, confessed to Vanity Fair. “Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking.”

Larson would go on to win the Best Actress Oscar at the 2016 ceremony, three years after Lawrence won for Silver Linings Playbook and one year before Stone would go on to take the trophy for La La Land in 2017.

Feeling overwhelmed after her win, Larson once again got some welcomed advice from Lawrence.

“I was like, ‘I don’t feel any different. I don’t feel better about myself. I still don’t feel like I’m a good actress,’” the Captain Marvel star recalled to InStyle. “She was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s totally normal. I’ve had the same thing. Don’t think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You’re certified; that’s it.’”

“‘It doesn’t change anything. You can still f— up. Every judge is still human.’”

Amy Schumer

Lawrence and Schumer, 37, first delighted fans with their friendship when they started going on vacation together and popped up at some concerts, including Billy Joel’s in 2015.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

The two stayed close ever since and revealed that they were writing a movie together to star in. Back in January 2016, the four-time Oscar nominee shared that they finished co-writing the script for which the real-life friends will play sisters. She previously dished on the plot details of the movie, calling it “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”

“Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant,” she said. “She works at the airport.”

Lawrence was also one of the A-List guests at Schumer’s Feb. 2018 wedding to Chris Fischer, where the Oscar winner said she was “sobbing.”