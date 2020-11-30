Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm in Kentucky Burns Down in a 'Horrible Fire'

"We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt," the farm shared

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm, which runs a summer camp, in Kentucky was ravaged by a "horrible fire."

On Saturday, Camp Hi-Ho shared a statement on Facebook announcing the tragic news after the fire broke out late Friday night.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls," the statement read.

"Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us," the statement continued.

"God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," the statement concluded. "We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

According to WLKY News, firefighters with the Simpsonville Fire Department got a call at around 9 p.m. local time in regards to the fire. They had assistance from the Shelby County and South Oldham fire departments, though it still took over an hour to put out the flames. Nearly 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks were needed.

"One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts," Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

The Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

TMZ obtained an email sent from the Oscar winner's brother, Blaine Lawrence, who owns and directs Camp Hi-Ho, sent to parents of past campers.

In the email, Blaine reportedly detailed the damage, explaining that the barn lost in the fire housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.