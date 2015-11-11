Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Tumble on the Red Carpet (Again!) at Mockingjay – Part 2's Madrid Premiere: Video

And the award for biggest, most adorable klutz goes to …
Jennifer Lawrence continued her red-carpet antics at the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 on Tuesday night.
In classic J.Law fashion, the actress was captured on video falling as she appeared to adjust the hem of her gown with the help of some red-carpet security.
In the clip, posted to Twitter, the audience at the packed premiere audibly gasped when the Oscar-winner teetered and tumbled to the ground.
The star, who wore a stunning black dress with a lace bodice and ruffle details, has been known to trip up at big events before.
First, there was her now-infamous step slip-up on the way to accept her 2013 Best Actress Academy Award. Then, just a year later, she fell over a cone on the red carpet at the 2014 ceremony.
We totally get it Jennifer – walking in heels is hard.
