Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Tumble on the Red Carpet (Again!) at Mockingjay – Part 2's Madrid Premiere: Video

VÍDEO da hora em que a Jennifer se foi ao chão! Tadinha gente hahaha :') pic.twitter.com/88DLEXzzEb — Jennifer Lawrence Br (@JLawrenceBrasil) November 10, 2015

And the award for biggest, most adorable klutz goes to …

Jennifer Lawrence continued her red-carpet antics at the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 on Tuesday night.

In classic J.Law fashion, the actress was captured on video falling as she appeared to adjust the hem of her gown with the help of some red-carpet security.

In the clip, posted to Twitter, the audience at the packed premiere audibly gasped when the Oscar-winner teetered and tumbled to the ground.

The star, who wore a stunning black dress with a lace bodice and ruffle details, has been known to trip up at big events before.

First, there was her now-infamous step slip-up on the way to accept her 2013 Best Actress Academy Award. Then, just a year later, she fell over a cone on the red carpet at the 2014 ceremony.

We totally get it Jennifer – walking in heels is hard.

