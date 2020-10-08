Jennifer Lawrence Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: Trump 'Does Not Represent My Values'

"Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," Jennifer Lawrence tells V Magazine of her choice

Jennifer Lawrence is riding the blue wave this election season.

"I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," said Lawrence. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

The Oscar winner noted that "voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom," adding that she "would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime."

Lawrence also touched on her status as a board member for RepresentUs over the last three years, describing the group as "an incredible non-partisan movement and anti-corruption organization working to unrig America’s broken political system, and put power back in the hands of the American people."

"To date, the movement has passed 114 transformative anti-corruption acts and resolutions in cities and states across the country — huge wins toward fixing our broken elections, fighting against gerrymandering, stopping political bribery and ending secret money in politics," she continued. "The hope is to make Americans aware of the corruption in our government, so we can vote it out."

The Hunger Games star credited Gloria Steinem as "a personal hero" of hers, saying that the journalist "has spent a lifetime truth-telling, freedom-fighting, and turning rightful anger into meaningful progress." She also shouted out Tamika Mallory, for "doing great work for the Black community with her organization Until Freedom," as well as many other individuals who are "fighting tirelessly."

"As a white American, I'm listening, learning and trying to show up as an ally. The Black community is not safe or treated equally and that needs to change," Lawrence told V Magazine. "The bad news can feel overwhelming at times, but the most important thing is to stay focused on the ways we can all be a part of the solution. In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others, I'm inspired by the millions of people around the world who have banded together to finally say, 'Enough.' "

"From their collective pain, there has grown a huge appetite for change — people are passionate, invested, and demanding policy reforms. And it’s working," she added. "From the passing of Breonna's Law in Louisville to police reforms in Minneapolis, the collective voice of the people is enacting real change, and that gives me hope. But there’s still a lot of anger, which I think is important."

Image zoom V Magazine's Thought Leaders issue cover stars Inez and Vinoodh for V Magazine

Lawrence is one of the 12 cover stars for V Magazine's Thought Leaders issue, which highlights 45 musicians, politicians, models and more who are leading the next generation of social and cultural activism. Other notable cover stars include Janelle Monáe, Mariah Carey, Chris Evans, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift.

In the issue, Swift said that the "change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

The singer, 30, also announced her support for Biden, 77, and Harris, 55, in a message posted to her social media pages Wednesday, alongside the shot from her new V Magazine cover — which sees the word "Vote" emblazoned across her face — and a photo of her holding "Biden Harris 2020" cookies.