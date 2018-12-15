Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Brag About Sexual Relationship

An actress who filed a lawsuit against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on Friday reportedly claims he boasted about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence before her Oscar win — something both Weinstein and Lawrence deny.

Citing court documents, Variety reported that the actress — referred in the suit as Jane Doe — alleged that Weinstein “forcibly performed oral sex on her, repeatedly masturbated in front of her and threatened to harm her career if she objected.”

“I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar,” the accuser recalled Weinstein telling her, Variety reported.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Lawrence — who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced film Silver Linings Playbook — denied any sexual relationship with Weinstein.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence, 28, said. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

Reps for Weinstein, 66, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment but refuted the lawsuit’s claims in a statement to Vulture.

“This lawsuit was filed and updated strategically with no notice given or any attempt to reach out to Mr. Weinstein’s attorneys for one reason; It was meant to embarrass Mr. Weinstein and garner unchecked media attention,” the statement read. “There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal.”

“Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation,” the statement continued. “This filing further proves that anyone can say whatever they want in a lawsuit for maximum shock value, to defame and debase, without having to offer any facts or reality.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein in 2013, prior to his sexual assault scandal David M. Benett/Getty Images

In May, Weinstein was indicted on multiple rape charges in the first and third degrees as well as a criminal sexual act in the first degree in New York City. He pled not guilty in early June and is free on a $1 million bail with GPS monitoring, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Over 60 women have lodged sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of allegations in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in late 2017.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Harvey Weinstein STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Friday’s lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the inappropriate behavior between Jane Doe and Weinstein began during a meeting in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2013, Variety reported.

While using the bathroom, Weinstein allegedly entered and exposed his penis to her before ejaculating on her skirt, Variety reported. She said she was 22 at the time.

In a separate incident, Weinstein allegedly “thrusted her hand onto his penis” after a movie premiere, the court documents published by Variety claim. He also allegedly “forcibly performed oral sex” on her during a March 2013 meeting in his office, ignoring her pleas for him to stop.

That’s also when he allegedly bragged about Lawrence, according to the lawsuit. Weinstein “began lecturing her about how he and his people were all trying to help her, and asked her, ‘Do you even want to be an actress?,’” she alleges in the documents. “He expressly reminded her that he was the gatekeeper to her dream by claiming, ‘I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.’ “

When confronting him about his behavior later that month, Weinstein allegedly told her, “Don’t be such a prude, I didn’t even f— you,” and made threats about ruining her career, the lawsuit alleges.

Other incidents allegedly followed, including a December 2015 incident in which Weinstein got physical, the lawsuit claims.