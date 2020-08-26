Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in NYC for Rare Outing with Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are on the move.

The couple were seen together on Monday in New York City, both donning face masks and carrying a bottle of wine. This is the first time in six months the couple have been seen in the city, ever since the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

Lawrence, 30, paired her silk floral mini dress and white sneakers with a black crossbody purse as she walked beside Maroney, 36, who opted for a white shirt, tan jeans, and white and blue shoes.

The Hunger Games actress and art gallery director were last seen together walking the streets of NYC in late February, just two weeks before the country started going into lockdown.

The ceremony took place at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion in Newport that was designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles and is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

The couple was first linked in June 2018 and a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged the following February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June 2019, the Red Sparrow star called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

“He really is, and he gets better,” she said.