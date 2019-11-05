Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Step Out for the First Time Since Tying the Knot

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are basking in wedded bliss.

The newlyweds were photographed stepping out in New York City two weeks after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island.

Lawrence, 29, looked happy in a black and white striped dress and camel trench coat as she walked side-by-side with Maroney, 34, on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actress married the art gallery director in October. Lawrence, who wore a Dior wedding dress, and Maroney held a wedding reception for 150 guests — including Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner — at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate.

The estate was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The mansion was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

The day before the wedding, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller and more were spotted attending the rehearsal dinner, during which the couple hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island.

In September, the pair were photographed outside of the Manhattan Marriage Bureau, where Lawrence smiled as she stepped outside with Maroney.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”