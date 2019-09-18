Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Had a Romantic Dinner After Visiting a NYC Marriage Bureau

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney treated themselves to a date night after they were photographed at a Manhattan marriage bureau.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art dealer, 34, had a romantic dinner at NYC hotspot Cookshop where they enjoyed oysters and a bottle of wine, a source tells PEOPLE.

The pair was photographed outside of the bureau on Monday where Lawrence smiled as she stepped outside with Maroney.

Lawrence’s rep has not commented about the outing.

The actress held what appeared to be a document as she wore a large, gray blazer with jeans a circular sunglasses. Maroney wore a white sweatshirt and blue slacks.

The two, who have been linked since June 2018, were also joined by two security guards, a photographer and a friend, according to Page Six.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. Page Six TV first reported the news after Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

For all her enthusiasm on getting married, Lawrence admitted she didn’t have marriage on her mind when she first met him.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

Maroney is her “best friend,” she added. “I want to legally bind him to me forever. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”