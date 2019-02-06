Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Whirlwind Romance

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney‘s wedding comes after over two years of dating for the actress, 29, and gallery director, 34.

A source first confirmed the two were an item in June 2018. The duo met through one of Lawrence’s close friends, according to Page Six TV.

Just five months prior, Lawrence had split from Darren Aronofsky after just over a year together. She and the 49-year-old mother! director met on the set of the thriller, started their romance in September 2016 once filming ended and went their separate ways in November 2017.

Once word of Lawrence and Maroney’s relationship got out, photographers frequently snapped the couple out and about in New York City.

There was the stroll they took arm-in-arm in June 2018, both wearing white T-shirts (she in a polka-dotted black skirt and he in green pants) after getting drinks. “They looked very comfortable,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair, adding that they had “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” together. “She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.”

Then days later, there was a walk on June 21, when a shutterbug snapped Lawrence and Maroney kissing each other goodbye before she hailed a taxi. For that outing, the Oscar winner went with a casual look, wearing a flowing white long-sleeve shirt and fitted blue jeans — which she accessorized with black heels, a red purse and a black fedora. He wore a long-sleeve blue shirt with a collar, purple pants and green Adidas trainers. A romantic candlelit dinner came later that night.

Another N.Y.C. outing came on July 29. This time, the pair were spotted holding hands while stepping out for a quick meal at Fanelli Cafe before walking over to cafe Smile to meet up with friends.

In August 2018, Lawrence and Maroney took their love to Paris. Once again, they were photographed walking hand-in-hand on the streets, with Lawrence wearing a chic light pink dress with a white lace detail and Maroney in a white tee and khaki pants. A source told PEOPLE the two “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” while out in the French capital. The insider noted the couple stayed at The Ritz hotel while on their “very short trip” and that they mostly “went walking together.”

Travels continued over the next few weeks. On Aug. 17, two days after Lawrence’s birthday, she and Maroney were seen in Rome, Italy — taking in the sights of the historic city as they walked alongside each other. Lawrence wore a black loose-fitting dress with straps around her neck, black sunglasses and a pink sun hat while wearing her short blonde hair in gentle waves. Maroney looked relaxed in a white T-shirt, khaki colored pants and black sunglasses.

When they arrived back in N.Y.C. from their European travels on Aug. 23, photographers caught the two sharing a kiss outside of the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Both traded in their casual gear for more formal attire on Sept. 28, when they attended the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite. For the event, Lawrence sported a slicked-back hairdo and wore a floor-length black dress, which she paired with a simple clutch and heels. Meanwhile, Maroney opted for a classic black suit. The event was also attended by two of Lawrence’s exes, Aronofsky and The Favourite‘s star Nicholas Hoult.

They wouldn’t be seen publicly until the first weekend of November 2018, when they attended a New York Rangers game together at Madison Square Garden. The two were seen smiling, laughing, and kissing from the stands.

Just last month, they were snapped as they headed to a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown for dinner. On Jan. 28, 2019, they were seen dining at Via Carota in the West Village, bundled up as much as possible to battle the freezing polar vortex temperatures.

Days later, on Feb. 2, they were spotted on another date, grabbing dinner at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant. The two dressed casually for the evening, with Lawrence warm in a long coat while Maroney sported a camouflage bomber jacket with a white tee underneath and black jeans.

It’s at that dinner that a Page Six source saw Lawrence wearing a “massive ring” while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner. “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it,” a source told the outlet. “The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

Lawrence’s rep confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE in February 2019.