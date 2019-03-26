Jennifer Lawrence and Fiancé Cooke Maroney Look Happy in Love While on a Date in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are basking in happiness after their engagement.

The engaged couple was photographed on a date on Monday as they walked arm-in-arm in New York City after enjoying a meal. Lawrence, 28, wore a black trench coat, a white blouse and black trousers while Maroney, 34, went casual in jeans and a black sweater.

The Oscar-winning actress also wore her Alison Lou-designed diamond ring, which features an emerald-cut stone that sits on a thin gold band.

A rep for Lawrence confirmed her engagement to PEOPLE in February after Page Six reported that Lawrence was spotted with a “massive ring” at a dinner earlier this week. The outlet also reported that the ring “was very noticeable.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in New York City The Image Direct

In June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were dating (according to Page Six TV, a close friend introduced the two) and they were pictured later that month on a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

Then the couple jetted off to Paris and Rome in August. At the time a source told PEOPLE the couple “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” during their Parisian trip.

Five months before the two got together, Lawrence split from 49-year-old mother! director Darren Aronofsky after dating for over a year.

RELATED: All About Jennifer Lawrence’s Fiancé Cooke Maroney — Including His Link to Lena Dunham!

The exes have stayed friendly. In September, Lawrence and Maroney both attended the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite that stars her other ex Nicholas Hoult and one of her best friends, Emma Stone, where Aronofsky was also in attendance.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is known for representing prominent artists including Lena Dunham’s artist father, Carroll Dunham.