Summer Lovin'! Jennifer Lawrence Holds Hands with Boyfriend Cooke Maroney on Lunch Date

Jennifer Lawrence‘s summer romance continues to heat up with new boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner was seen out with Maroney on a casual lunch date in New York City. The couple was spotted holding hands while stepping out for a quick meal at Fanelli Cafe before walking over to cafe Smile to meet up with friends.

Lawrence and Maroney looked as if they planned to match—each are wearing a different shade of blue jeans, a white t-shirt (though JLaw’s was a tad shorter) and sunglasses. The Hunger Games star went for a crossbody bag, a newsboy hat and flip-flops, while her artsy beau accessorized with a pair of green sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney TheImageDirect

The Red Sparrow actress, 27, has been dating Maroney, an art director at NYC gallery Gladstone 64, for nearly two months now.

After their first sighting together, a source told PEOPLE “they looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source continued, adding that the pair have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together. The insider also added that the couple had been together since early May.

The couple was seen on a candlelit dinner weeks later where Lawrence looked to be beaming at her new man.

In the previous months, Lawrence spoke up about being on good terms with her exes.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said on WTF with Marc Maron. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”