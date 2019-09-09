Jennifer Lawrence and Fiancé Cooke Maroney Laugh After Getting Massages in New York City

Couples who get massages together stay together.

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney were seen laughing while walking around New York City after getting massages on Sunday. The couple also had lunch and drinks while enjoying the cool weather in the city.

Maroney and Lawrence, 29, got engaged in February, when the actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June, and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.

The two were last seen together a week earlier during a Labor Day trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Earlier this summer Lawrence appeared on former E! News reporter Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, where she shared details about her ultra-private relationship with Maroney and her wedding planning process.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence gushed of Maroney, a 34-year-old art gallery director. “He really is, and he gets better.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”