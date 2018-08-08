L'Amour! Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

The city of love welcomed a new couple this week.

Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend Cooke Maroney were spotted hand-in-hand in the French capital on Wednesday after being seen flying out of New York City’s JFK Airport earlier in the day. The Red Sparrow actress, 27, has been dating Maroney, an art director at NYC gallery Gladstone 64, for nearly two months now.

Lawrence and Maroney looked comfortable together as they walked the streets, with the actress wearing a chic light pink dress with a white lace detail, while Maroney stayed low-key in a white tee and khaki pants.

After Lawrence and Maroney previously stepped out in the Big Apple together in early June, a source told PEOPLE “they looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source continued, adding that the pair have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together. The insider also added that the couple had been together since early May.