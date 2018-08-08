L'Amour! Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

TheImageDirect
Ale Russian
August 08, 2018 04:58 PM

The city of love welcomed a new couple this week.

Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend Cooke Maroney were spotted hand-in-hand in the French capital on Wednesday after being seen flying out of New York City’s JFK Airport earlier in the day. The Red Sparrow actress, 27, has been dating Maroney, an art director at NYC gallery Gladstone 64, for nearly two months now.

Lawrence and Maroney looked comfortable together as they walked the streets, with the actress wearing a chic light pink dress with a white lace detail, while Maroney stayed low-key in a white tee and khaki pants.

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hilarious Way Amy Schumer Comforted Her After Darren Aronofsky Split

After Lawrence and Maroney previously stepped out in the Big Apple together in early June, a source told PEOPLE “they looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source continued, adding that the pair have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together. The insider also added that the couple had been together since early May.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham‘s artist father Carroll. He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists, and has featured work by the critically renowned father of the Girls star.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now