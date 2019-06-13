Jennifer Lawrence Calls Fiancé Cooke Maroney 'The Greatest Human Being I’ve Ever Met'

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about why she fell for her fiancé Cooke Maroney.

During this week’s episode of former E! News reporter Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, the Oscar winner shared new details about her ultra-private relationship with Maroney and her wedding planning process.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence gushed of Maroney, a 34-year-old art gallery director. “He really is, and he gets better.”

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress, 28, continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Maroney and Lawrence got engaged in February, when the Dark Phoenix star was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June, and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”

The Hunger Games star also shared that she’s not nervous about her wedding day — and she’s already picked out a dress.

“I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'”

Though she’s been taking wedding planning in stride, Lawrence said she had one “bridezilla moment” recently, while organizing her bachelorette party.

“I thought I didn’t want to have bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did,” the actress said. “Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.'”

Last week, Lawrence called Maroney “the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Dark Phoenix.

Asked how she knew her fiancé was “the one,” Lawrence said “it was a very, very easy decision.”

“He’s a great guy,” a source close to Lawrence told PEOPLE in February. “He’s smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.”

“He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated,” the insider added. “[He’s] not affected by Hollywood.”

