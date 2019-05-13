Jennifer Lawrence and Fiancé Cooke Maroney Host Their Engagement Party in New York City: Source

The happy couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party in New York City, a source tells PEOPLE

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney are one step closer to tying the knot!

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art dealer, 34, celebrated their engagement on Sunday at a glam event attended by their families and friends, according to a source.

Lawrence and Maroney were photographed heading to the festivities in New York City on Sunday, with Maroney wearing a blue suit, gray tie and brown leather shoes.

Styling partners Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a photo of the actress on their Instagram page on Monday. Lawrence wore a L. Wells Bridal dress called the Juliana, which features a plunging neckline and full-length sleeves.

“Congrats to the soon to be Mrs. 💕💍 Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress💕,” the caption by L. Wells Bridal read.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Lawrence completed her outfit with a Roger Vivier purse, earrings from Fred Leighton and Casadei shoes.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. Page Six TV first reported the news after the Oscar winner was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE in February one reason the pair make a great couple is that Maroney is not part of the Hollywood crowd.

“He’s a great guy,” the source said. “He’s smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.”

The insider added, “He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated. [He’s] not affected by Hollywood.”

In June 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were dating (according to Page Six TV, a close friend introduced the two) and they were pictured later that month on a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

Then the couple jetted off to Paris and Rome in August. At the time a source told PEOPLE the couple “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” during their Parisian trip.

