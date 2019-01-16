Cozy Date Night! Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Bundle Up in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney aren’t letting the chilly weather stop them from enjoying a night out.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed heading to dinner alongside the 34-year-old art dealer in New York City on Monday night.

The pair bundled up as they headed to a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown with Lawrence dressing in a long flowing white dress and an off-white fuzzy coat.

Maroney kept it casual in a gray hoodie and a camouflage jacket.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the Oscar-winning actress was dating Maroney. Since then, the two haven’t shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

They followed up their date with a trip to Paris and later Rome in August. A source told PEOPLE the couple “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” while in the French capital.

The insider noted the couple stayed at The Ritz hotel while on their “very short trip” and that they mostly “went walking together.”

In September, Lawrence took Maroney with her to the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite — which stars her ex Nicholas Hoult and one of her best friends, Emma Stone.

Also in attendance was Lawrence’s ex Darren Aronofsky.

The Red Sparrow star has a long history of continuing to support her former flames. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said during an interview on WTF with Marc Maron in early 2018.

“For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she added.

“Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful,” she explained, before specifically adding that “Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”