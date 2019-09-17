Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spotted at New York City Marriage Bureau

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney look to be one step closer to tying the knot.

On Monday, the actress, 29, and her art gallery director fiancé, 34, stepped out in New York City, where they were spotted at a Manhattan marriage bureau with paperwork.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Lawrence wore a large, gray blazer with jeans and circular sunglasses, while Maroney opted for a white sweatshirt and blue slacks.

The pair, who have been linked since June 2018, was also joined by two security guards, a photographer, and a friend, according to the outlet.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence’s New Fiancé Cooke Maroney ‘Doesn’t Treat Her Like a Celebrity’

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Maroney were engaged in February.

The two were last seen together on Sept. 9 as they enjoyed a post-massage stroll through New York City. They also had lunch and drinks while enjoying the cool weather in the Big Apple.

A week earlier, the pair were spotted together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Labor Day.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney SPLASH

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Calls Fiancé Cooke Maroney ‘The Greatest Human Being I’ve Ever Met’

Over the summer, Lawrence appeared on Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, where she shared details about her ultra-private relationship with Maroney and her wedding planning process.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence gushed of Maroney. “He really is, and he gets better.”

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the Hunger Games actress continued when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”