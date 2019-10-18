Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Arrive in Rhode Island by Private Jet Ahead of Wedding Weekend

The lovebirds have landed!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were spotted landing in Rhode Island by private plane on Friday ahead of their nuptials this weekend, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

The pair looked relaxed as they stepped off of the plane together. Lawrence, 29, looked elegant in a camel turtleneck sweater, brown skirt and cream trench coat which she paired with aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Maroney, 34, looked casual in a dark crewneck and dark slacks as he walked a few feet behind the actress.

Also arriving at the venue was Kris Jenner, whom Lawrence has become close to over the years.

The couple plan on getting married this Saturday in front of their friends and family at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport in Newport, Rhode Island, PEOPLE confirmed.

The estate was designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt and was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, who took on restoring the property in 2012, according to Forbes.

The beautiful chateau will host 150 guests for the Oscar winner’s wedding to the art gallery director — where guests are expected to enjoy an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d’oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s’mores, TMZ previously reported.

The two got engaged in February after less than a year of dating.

While the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney, she did speak about her soon-to-be-husband in June, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”