Jennifer Lawrence Says She Confronted Anderson Cooper After He Claimed She Faked Her Oscars Fall

Jennifer Lawrence infamously tripped up the Oscars stairs in 2013 while on her way to accept the Best Actress trophy

It took some time for Jennifer Lawrence to move on from her viral trip up the stairs at the Academy Awards.

The actress had just won her first-ever Oscar when she lived her most embarrassing moment in front of the entire world. While excitedly walking up to accept her Best Actress win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, the actress fell on the stairs and was subsequently rattled while accepting the award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech,” Lawrence, 30, recalled on Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast. “I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock. And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.”

Though Lawrence received a standing ovation from the audience after her fall and seemed emotional about the win, she was still sensitive about the trip and was hurt when news anchor Anderson Cooper made a dig at her days later.

“Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me," Lawrence explained. "I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech."

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

She continued, "I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.’ He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up…he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

Lawrence immediately repeated that point to reporters backstage at the show, where she gave her first reactions to the unfortunate fall.

“Look at my dress!” she told reporters of her Christian Dior Couture gown. “I tried to walk upstairs in this dress. That’s what happened. I think I stepped on the fabric and they waxed the stairs.”