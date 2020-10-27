Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Her Voting Record, Says She’s 'Proud' to Be a Democrat

In a tweet on Tuesday, the actress said she changed political parties when she realized "I was voting against my own rights"

Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight on her voting record after revealing she grew up as “a little Republican.”

The actress, 30, shared a statement on Twitter Tuesday in which she said, “I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines,” after she spoke about her changing political views on last week’s episode of the Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008,” Lawrence wrote. “But through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

The Hunger Games star told Absolutely Not host Heather McMahan last week she “grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.”

Lawrence said her upbringing allowed her to “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies” as well as realize “the social issues weren’t in line with [her] views.”

As she grew older, however, she said she “changed [her] politics based on the things [she] learned.”

If nothing else, she said what "changed everything" was when "Donald Trump got elected."

Referring to some of the biggest scandals of Trump's time in office — while he insists he's been unfairly targeted by critics — Lawrence said: "This is an impeached president who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right ... it just changes things for me."

"I don't want to support a president who supports white supremacists," Lawrence said on McMahan's podcast.

During the first presidential debate, last month, Trump demurred when moderator Chris Wallace asked him to clearly disavow white supremacist groups. The president has a history of waffling on such issues.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

When Democratic opponent Joe Biden suggested he renounce the Proud Boys, a far-right fringe group associated with violence, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." (He later condemned the group and other supremacists in an interview with Sean Hannity.)

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, in the rapidly approaching 2020 presidential election, speaking to V Magazine as one of 12 cover stars for their Thought Leaders issue.

"I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," she said then. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook actress said that "voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom," adding that she "would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime."