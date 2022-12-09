Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comment on Female-Led Action Movies: 'It Was My Blunder'

Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight.

Variety recently published a conversation between Lawrence and The Woman King star Viola Davis for the publication's Actors on Actors issue. After Lawrence's comment to Davis about starring in The Hunger Games as a woman leading an action movie drew criticism online, the Causeway actress clarified to The Hollywood Reporter the notion that "nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie" before 2012's The Hunger Games was "certainly not what I meant to say at all."

"I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film," the Oscar winner, 32, told the outlet Thursday. "What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels."

"And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing," she added. "But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend."

Lawrence had said during the conversation with Davis, 57, that "we were told" the idea of a woman leading an action movie "wouldn't work" when she made The Hunger Games movies.

Mike Coppola/Getty

"I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work, we were told," the actress said, as the pair spoke about Davis' leading role in the action movie The Woman King. "Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

"And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every single one of those beliefs that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies, to keep certain people in the same positions that they've always been in," she added during the conversation.

Lawrence, who opened the Actors on Actors conversation by referencing a recent interview in The New York Times after which she felt her words were blown out of proportion, told THR Thursday that this was not the first time she's felt misquoted in the press.

"One time I was quoted saying that Donald Trump was responsible for hurricanes," Lawrence told THR Thursday, speaking to how easily quotes can be misinterpreted. "I felt that one was ridiculous, that it was so stupid I didn't need to comment."

"But this one, I was like, 'I think I want to clarify,' " she added.

Lawrence took a moment during the Actors on Actors conversation to note The Woman King's bonafide critical and financial success.

"We're at, I think it's 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes? Sixty-six million domestic," Lawrence said of Davis' success with the film. "I mean, it is just... [the notion that Woman King would not succeed] couldn't have been more wrong."