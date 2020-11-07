Jennifer Lawrence Has a 'Party for 1' in the Street to Celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Win

Jennifer Lawrence took her excitement to the streets following President-elect Joe Biden's win.

On Saturday, the actress, 30, posted a celebratory video on Twitter of a woman running through the streets of Boston after Biden won the election over President Donald Trump. It is unclear if Lawrence was the one filming or running in the celebration.

In the clip, the woman, who is wearing pink pajama pants, a grey sweatshirt, black sneakers and a cheetah print mask, can be seen holding her phone, which is plugged into a speaker, and playing music as she cheers and runs up and down the block.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for 1," Lawrence wrote, adding the hashtag "come on Boston lets party."

Biden, 77, secured 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214, which is well above the necessary 270-vote threshold.

Last month, Lawrence revealed her endorsement for Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election, speaking to V Magazine as one of 12 cover stars for their Thought Leaders issue.

"I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," she said. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

Lawrence noted that "voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom," adding that she "would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime."

Lawrence also touched on her status as a board member for RepresentUs over the last three years, describing the group as "an incredible non-partisan movement and anti-corruption organization working to unrig America’s broken political system, and put power back in the hands of the American people."

Louis-Dreyfus celebrated Biden's win with a cake for the president-elect and referenced his love for ice cream. "Democracy endures," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself holding a cake adorned with the word "Joe." "Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"

The Veep star also added, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris."