Jennifer Lawrence Brings New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney to Her Ex Nicholas Hoult's Film Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence just took staying friends with an ex to a whole new level!

On Friday, before attending the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite — which stars her ex Nicholas Hoult, 28 — the actress was spotted walking alongside her new beau, Cooke Maroney.

The Academy Award winner, 28, sported a slicked-back hairdo and wore a floor-length black dress, which she paired with a simple clutch and heels. Meanwhile, Maroney, 34, opted for a classic black suit.

The Favourite also stars her best friend Emma Stone, 29. In her own show of surprise, when Stone first noticed her pal was in the audience, the Maniac star pointed to her from a box and enthusiastically mouthed “Hey.”

The event was also attended by another one of Lawrence’s exes, director Darren Aronofsky.

Lawrence has a long history of continuing to support her former flames. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said during an interview on WTF with Marc Maron earlier this year, shortly after she introduced her ex Darren Aronofsky, 49, at an N.Y.C. gala.

“For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she added.

“Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful,” she explained, before specifically adding that “Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the mother! actress is dating Maroney, a New York City art gallery director. The pair frequently pack on the PDA during public outings, and in late June, they were even photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in N.Y.C.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding that Lawrence and Maroney have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.