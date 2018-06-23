Jennifer Lawrence Beams at New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney on Romantic Dinner Date in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t contain her joy during her latest date night out with boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner, 27, was all smiles as the pair enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City hours after being photographed walking arm-in-arm. Before the couple’s evening was over, Lawrence and Maroney, 33, were seen sharing a kiss at their sidewalk table.

Lawrence wore a flowing white long-sleeve skirt and a pair of fitted blue jeans, which she accessorized with a pair of black mule heels, while Maroney opted for a long-sleeve blue shirt with a collar, purple pants and green Adidas sneakers.

After Lawrence and Maroney previously stepped out in the Big Apple together in early June, a source told PEOPLE “they looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source continued, adding that the pair have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together. The insider also added that the couple had been together since early May.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham‘s artist father Carroll. He is reportedly a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists, and has featured work by the critically renowned father of the Girls star.

Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence dated mother! director Darren Aronofsky. Lawrence and the filmmaker dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 once filming on the thriller had ended.

While the pair called it quits in November 2017, Lawrence says there’s no bad blood between the former flames, which she proved in May when she presented an award to Aronofsky, referring to her ex as “my very good friend.”

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” Lawrence said in February, during an interview on WTF with Marc Maron. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”