Jennifer Lawrence Books Next Role in End of the World Netflix Comedy Don't Look Up

J Law is returning to the big screen!

The 29-year-old actress will star in Adam McKay’s (Vice, The Big Short) upcoming Netflix comedy, Don’t Look Up, slated to debut on the streaming service later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film — which McKay also wrote — follows two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

McKay will produce the feature under his label, Hyperobject, with partner Kevin Messick. Production for the film is expected to begin in April.

The project — which Netflix finalized on Monday — has been given a budget upwards of $75 million, sources involved in the bidding told THR.

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end,” Netflix’s head of film Scott Stuber added in the statement.

Lawrence — who recently wed art dealer Cooke Maroney in October 2019 — last wrapped production for Lila Neugebauer’s untitled film for A24 and will next work on Paolo Sorrentino’s Mob Girl.

McKay and the Oscar-winning actress also plan to work on Legendary Entertainment’s Bad Blood together, in which McKay will direct and Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos, Decider reported.

