Girls' Day! Jennifer Lawrence Pampers Herself at the Salon with Mom Karen in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and her mom bonded during a girls’ day in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress, 28, was photographed walking along the streets of the city with her mother, Karen, by her side on Tuesday as they enjoyed themselves at a beauty salon.

Lawrence appeared casual in a white T-shirt, black leggings and studded sandals while her mom wore a sleeveless white button-down shirt, navy polka-dotted slacks and a red purse.

Along for the adventure was the actress’ beloved dog, Pippi, who could be seen trotting beside the two on her leash.

The outing comes after she was spotted holding hands with boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, on a summer date on Sunday.

During the date, the Red Sparrow actress went casual for the outing, covering her hair in a newsboy cap and wearing a black jacket over a white T-shirt. Maroney, 33, did the same, sporting a white Pretty Woman-themed sweatshirt and khaki pants.

The couple has been showing a lot of PDA in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, the actress was photographed kissing Maroney outside of John F. Kennedy International Airport. And while visiting Paris and Rome earlier this month, the lovebirds were seen holding hands.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the mother! actress was dating the New York City art gallery director. The pair hasn’t shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients such as Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll. He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House.