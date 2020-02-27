Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Step Out in Style in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are true couple goals.

The pair stepped out in style in New York city Wednesday — both donning black sunglasses and outfits that fit right in with the most fashionable New Yorkers.

Lawrence, 29, layered a faux fur leopard print jacket over a military jacket and white tee, paired with black J Brand jeans and combat boots, according to Vogue. Maroney, 34, went with all black in a shearling-lined coat, black top and jeans, plus gray athletic sneakers.

The Oscar-winning actress and art gallery director tied the knot on Oct. 19 in Rhode Island. Lawrence, who wore a Dior wedding dress, and Maroney held a wedding reception for 150 guests — including celeb friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

Image zoom The Image Direct

RELATED: See Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s New York City Penthouse, Now Listed for $12 Million

The ceremony took place at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion in Newport that was designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles and is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

The newlyweds were first linked in June 2018 and a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged the following February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

Image zoom The Image Direct

Image zoom Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Books Next Role in End of the World Netflix Comedy Don’t Look Up

In June, The Hunger Games star called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

“He really is, and he gets better,” she said.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”