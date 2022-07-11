Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Match While Out for Breakfast in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were in sync on Friday as they wore matching outfits on a breakfast date in New York City.
The Don't Look Up actress, 31, donned a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans, a red jacket, sandals and sunglasses, while Maroney, 38, paired a white T-shirt with navy pants, plus sneakers and sunglasses. The couple enjoyed a breakfast date at the West Village's La Bonbonniere restaurant.
Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child in April, though the couple has been quiet about details.
Lawrence told Vanity Fair in December that she wanted to keep her baby out of the public eye. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence said at the time. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."
A source previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence was "grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."
"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," the insider added. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."
In June, Lawrence was spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing a white babydoll dress by Dôen paired with white sneakers and a beaded choker necklace.
Lawrence married Maroney, a New York City art gallery director, in a lavish Rhode Island ceremony back in October 2019. They first got engaged that February after they began dating in 2018.