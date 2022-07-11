Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Match While Out for Breakfast in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were in sync on Friday as they wore matching outfits on a breakfast date in New York City.

The Don't Look Up actress, 31, donned a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans, a red jacket, sandals and sunglasses, while Maroney, 38, paired a white T-shirt with navy pants, plus sneakers and sunglasses. The couple enjoyed a breakfast date at the West Village's La Bonbonniere restaurant.

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child in April, though the couple has been quiet about details.

Lawrence told Vanity Fair in December that she wanted to keep her baby out of the public eye. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence said at the time. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."