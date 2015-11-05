Group Selfie! Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Hunger Games Cast Pose at London Premiere

What better way for the Hunger Games gang to commemorate their big red-carpet hurrah than with a giant group selfie?

Recreating the infamous Oscar selfie that broke the Internet last year, Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson and the entire cast of Mockingjay – Part 2 gathered together at the London premiere Thursday for the epic shot.

David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks took the center, with Julianne Moore, Donald Sutherland and Woody Harrelson by her side. Sam Claflin, joined on the carpet by his pregnant wife Laura Haddock, snapped the photo with an outstretched arm that partially covered Hemsworth’s face in the background.

Coming off a stunning appearance at last night’s Berlin premiere, Lawrence once again stole the show in Leicester Square, wearing a floor-skimming, printed Christian Dior Couture design, featuring two completely exposed sides connected by gold chain straps.

PA Wire/PA Images/Startraks

Game of Thrones stars Gwendoline Christie and Natalie Dormer joined Lawrence, Moore and Banks for an all-female photo, while the film’s male leads, Hutcherson and Hemsworth, posed stag.

David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

Hutcherson, who plays Peeta Mellark in the franchise, donned a dark tweed suit with a blue fleck pattern, and Hemsworth, who plays Gale Hawthrone, opted for a classic black suit.

David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 hits theaters Nov. 20.