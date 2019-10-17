Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney to Be Married on Saturday at Luxurious Rhode Island Mansion

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are ready to tie the knot!

The happy couple plan to say their “I Do’s” on Saturday in front of friends and family on at the luxurious Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, PEOPLE confirms.

Designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt, the estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, who took on restoring the property in 2012, according to Forbes.

The beautiful chateau will host 150 guests for the Oscar winner’s wedding to the 34-year-old art gallery director over this upcoming weekend — where guests are expected to enjoy an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d’oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s’mores, TMZ reports.

Lawrence and Maroney’s union comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Following the engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Maroney “is an ideal mate for Jennifer.”

“They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it,” the insider said. “They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her now-husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”