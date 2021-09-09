After tying the knot in 2019, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! A Look Back at Her Relationship with Husband Cooke Maroney

Now that Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, here's a refresher on their relationship timeline.

Lawrence met Maroney through a mutual friend in the spring of 2018. They soon started dating, keeping their relationship private and off of social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the new couple had "great chemistry."

"She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends," the source said.

In August 2018, the duo enjoyed a getaway to Rome and Paris together, and were photographed holding hands in the City of Lights. A source noted to PEOPLE at the time that Lawrence and Maroney "seemed happy" as they strolled through Paris.

Jennifer Lawrence Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

In the months that followed, the Silver Linings Playbook actress and the art dealer were spotted several times kissing and out on dates in New York City.

Within the year, the two were engaged.

After Lawrence and Maroney were spotted at a celebratory dinner in New York City — with the Oscar winner sporting a "massive ring" — the actress' rep confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in February 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Jennifer Lawrence (R) and Cooke Maroney | Credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

Throughout their engagement, the Hunger Games star and her new fiancé were spotted together in New York several times. They went apartment hunting together that April, and hosted their engagement party the following month.

In June 2019, Lawrence spoke publicly about Maroney for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Wedding Dress Was Stored in Its Own Hotel Room Before Lavish Wedding

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she told the outlet at the time, adding that it was "a very, very easy decision" to say "yes" when he proposed.

When asked how she knew Maroney was "the one," she told Sadler that she "started with the basics."

Jennifer Lawrence Cooke Maroney Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney | Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she said.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence All Smiles while taking her beau out for dinner tonight in New York City Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney | Credit: Splash News

"It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke were the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress."

The newlyweds were photographed out and about a few times in November 2019, and then again for an outing in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

They've been spotted a few times since, wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.