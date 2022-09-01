Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy Dinner Date in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney held hands while stepping out Wednesday evening. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year

Published on September 1, 2022 09:53 AM
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head to dinner in New York City
Photo: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying some couple time with husband Cooke Maroney.

The Don't Look Up star, 32, held hands with Maroney, 38, in New York City Wednesday, as the pair headed to dinner.

Lawrence looked stylishly dressed down for the date in a white T-shirt, loose white denim pants and black flats, accessorized with a small green purse, several necklaces, and a pair of sunglasses.

Maroney, meanwhile, complemented his wife's casual look by wearing dark shades and a white T-shirt paired with blue pants and sneakers.

Earlier this year Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, welcomed their first child together, but have not publicly shared the child's name or gender.

Prior to the birth, Lawrence said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hoped to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

Jennifer Lawrence out in NYC
Brosnyc/Backgrid

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence was "looking forward" to becoming a parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the film source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has remained relatively quiet about her relationship with Maroney. But in June of 2019, while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler, she praised her now husband, calling him "the greatest human being I've ever met."

Jennifer Lawrence
backgrid

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, Lawrence said, "I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in Feb. 2019.

Lawrence and Maroney then tied the knot in Oct. 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. The wedding hosted 150 guests and boasted an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d'oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s'mores.

After they said "I do," the couple held a wedding reception inside the Belcourt for guests including Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner.

