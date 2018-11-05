Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Pack on the PDA at Rangers Game

Jennifer Lawrence had a great reason to be distracted at the New York Rangers game over the weekend.

While the Oscar winner, 28, was enjoying the game, she also took time to give her boyfriend Cooke Maroney some love from their seats. The two were seen smiling and laughing during the game while also sharing PDA. Lawrence leaned over and kissed his cheek at one point and the two were also seen kissing throughout the game.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Brings New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney to Her Ex Nicholas Hoult’s Film Premiere

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the mother! actress is dating Maroney, a New York City art gallery director. The pair frequently pack on the PDA during public outings, and in late June, they were even photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in N.Y.C.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding that Lawrence and Maroney have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hilarious Way Amy Schumer Comforted Her After Darren Aronofsky Split

Since then, they’ve been seen all over the city as well as Los Angeles and even Paris for a romantic getaway. The two also headed to Rome during the vacation, where the actress also celebrated her 28th birthday in August.

The relationship comes a few months after Lawrence and her director ex Darren Aronofsky called it quits a year ago.