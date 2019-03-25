Jennifer Lawrence and Adele: All About Their Adorable Friendship

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele surprised “speechless” bargoers in New York City this weekend when they turned up to play drinking games at the gay bar Pieces in the West Village.

But the bar’s drag show isn’t the only place the A-listers have flaunted their adorable friendship.

The bond between Lawrence, 28, and Adele, 30, stretches back to 2013, when the pair first met at the Academy Awards.

The night was a big one for Lawrence, as she won the trophy for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook — but she fondly remembered it for other reasons in an essay she wrote for Adele’s entry in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue in 2016.

“I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall,’ trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain,” Lawrence wrote.

The actress gushed that she’d been a fan of Adele’s since her first single, 2008’s “Chasing Pavements,” and that the singer’s 2011 album 21 changed her life.

“Suddenly there were words to that before-indescribable pain, frustration, sadness, then revolution that all comes from a breakup,” she wrote. “I felt understood, I felt stronger, and above all, I hadn’t sung in front of a mirror with a hairbrush since Destiny’s Child.”

Lawrence also praised the British songstress’s intelligence, patience, wisdom and kindness, adding, “Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful.”

Though they tend to keep their friendship low-key, the pals were first spotted dining at the Waverly Inn in New York City in November 2015.

Lawrence was out with her Hunger Games costars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, though Adele was also there.

The Joy actress showed support for her friend that same month when she watched Adele perform her first concert in four years in a special, one-night-only performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I’m gonna tear up just talking about it,” Lawrence told Z100 of the performance. “Adele is the most universally accepted as the best… I’ve never seen anything like it… She’s unbelievable.”

The duo added a third gal pal to their group in November 2015 with Emma Stone, as the trio were spotted grabbing dinner at Cosme Mexican in New York City.

Lawrence later told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the group avoids talking about work when they’re together – and that Adele likely footed the night’s bill.

“I don’t know who picked up the check, it might’ve been Adele,” she said. “I think we all would’ve been like, ‘Adele, you’ve had a pretty good week.’ I’m sure we would’ve probably let her get it. What did we talk about? I don’t know, we talk about everything but work.”

In January 2016, Lawrence continued to gush over the friendships, telling Glamour what she loved most about each woman.

“I love Emma. She cracks me up; she’s so ‘theater.’ She’s so adorable. And Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago. Adele and I are a big harsher; Emma’s never had a bad thought about anybody in her life. It’s so weird; I don’t like new people. But these two women – and Amy (Schumer) – they’re really lovely,” she said.

“And they’re so normal. I feel like I’m hanging out with my friends – my friends that don’t give a f- about what I do.”

Two years later, in January 2018, Adele shared a photo to Instagram from the Women’s March, featuring both Lawrence and Cameron Diaz by her side.

“The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols,” she captioned the post. “I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”