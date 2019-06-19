Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About BFF Amy Schumer's New Bedtime: 'Don't Make Me Resent the Baby'

Jennifer Lawrence is having a hard time adjusting to new mom Amy Schumer‘s sleep schedule.

Six weeks after the 38-year-old comedian welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, she posted a hilarious text message exchange between her and longtime pal Lawrence to her Instagram Story.

“You up? I have a question about [Handmaid’s Tale],” the actress, 28, texted Schumer on a recent night, before asking her friend a plot-related question about the Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.

When Schumer didn’t immediately respond, Lawrence followed up with more.

“I can’t remember where I left off,” she wrote. “Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby.”

“Wow,” Lawrence added in a separate message. “Ur really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”

“Hi! I’m awake!” Schumer finally responded.

“Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby,” the new mom jokingly captioned their conversation.

This isn’t the first time Schumer has shared a glimpse into the BFFs’ correspondence. Last April, she posted a screenshot of Lawrence asking what Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer were doing for dinner. “What’re you doing tonight? You and chris wanna get dinner? Or hang?” she asked.

The Oscar winner then informed Schumer that she was “about to go to the park,” before texting again to abruptly cancel the dinner invitation. “Haha I can’t get dinner tonight I have plans,” she wrote.

The Trainwreck star responded almost two hours later, quipping, “Good talk.”

Last year, Lawrence revealed she was “sobbing” during Schumer’s surprise wedding to Fischer in February 2018.

“It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them,” she said.

The actress has also shared that Schumer helped cheer her up after her breakup with director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad,” Lawrence, who is now engaged to fiancé Cooke Maroney, said in 2018.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she continued. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

The pair is so close that they’ve even written a movie about their enviable friendship.

Back in January 2016, Lawrence revealed that they had finished co-writing the script for a film in which the real-life friends will play sisters. She previously dished on the plot details of the movie, calling it “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”