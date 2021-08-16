"I'm ready for my part," Jennifer Hudson proclaimed, noting that she previously played a Hercules character on a Disney cruise ship

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Which Role She Wants in a Hercules Movie: 'Where's My Disney Role?'

Jennifer Hudson just portrayed one of the biggest roles of her lifetime in Respect.

The Academy Award winner, 39, has her sights set on Disney next, after revealing which role she'd play in a Hercules update. "Who is Jennifer Hudson playing in Hercules?" Hudson was asked by WIRED in an autocomplete interview.

"Y'all listen close — all my Dreamgirls cast members, this is a fun fact, have been in Disney films," she noted, referring to Beyoncé's role in 2019's The Lion King, Jamie Foxx in last year's Soul, Anika Noni Rose in The Princess and the Frog and Eddie Murphy in Mulan and The Haunted Mansion.

"Where's my Disney role?" Hudson mused. "But, I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I'm ready for my part. 'We are the muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes. Who put the glad in Gladiators? Hercules!' That was me, Calliope. So I'm ready, just roll the camera. You ain't even got to send a script, I don't need the music. I'm ready to shoot. So I'll just wait for your call, thank you."

She can currently be seen portraying the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin in Respect, which is now in theaters. Hudson was handpicked by Franklin herself to star in the biopic, before the legendary singer died of pancreatic cancer in August 2018. She was 76.

Hudson said last week that she "was one of the last people to hear from" Franklin before her death.

"She sang to me on that call," she recalled on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I can't remember the song. It was by the Isley Brothers and she said, 'Jennifer, now that's the Isley Brothers,' and I said, 'Yes, ma'am, I know.'"

The American Idol season 3 alum opened up to PEOPLE last July about getting the chance to play Franklin.

"I still feel like she's in me, I really do," Hudson said. "I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can't help but to have a newfound respect for her."