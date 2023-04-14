Jennifer Hudson Prays for 'Healing' for Jamie Foxx After Actor's 'Medical Complications'

Jennifer Hudson is praying for Jamie Foxx's full recovery.

On Friday, Hudson, 41, shared a photo of her Dreamgirls costar and wrote a sentimental caption.

"Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" the actress and singer said, adding, "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!"

The post comes two days after Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, revealed in a social media statement from his family that he was recovering from "medical complications."

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the statement began on Wednesday.

It continued, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Since then, Foxx's famous friends have publicly sent love to the Academy Award-winning actor.

Kerry Washington, who played Foxx's on-screen wife in the film Ray, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram that showed her resting her head on Foxx.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment on Thursday. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to pay tribute to Foxx and wrote Thursday, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

The Netflix movie is now changing up its production schedule.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that the film's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's mysterious health scare, which happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, the insider said.

Per an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Diaz and Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday had been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.