Jennifer Hudson Defends Cats Movie 2 Years Later: 'Unfortunate It Was Misunderstood'

Jennifer Hudson even named a cat she adopted after her character Grizabella in the film

Nearly two years after Cats hit theaters, Jennifer Hudson is defending the polarizing movie.

Speaking with Total Film Wednesday about her starring role in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, the 39-year-old actress gave her take on the 2019 live action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical, which received mixed reviews.

"You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It's unfortunate that it was misunderstood," Hudson told the outlet. "I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!"

The Academy Award winner has even since adopted two cats of her own that she named after her character and Macavity, played by Idris Elba.

"They are the best thing I've ever had," she said of her pets. "I love them so much."

Jennifer hudson Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Webber, however, has previously said he wasn't such a fan of the adaptation — which also starred Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and James Corden — as compared to his 1981 play.

"The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show," the playwright, 73, told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in August 2020. "The whole thing was ridiculous."

Webber is listed as an executive producer on the film, and teamed up with Swift to write an original song for the movie called "Beautiful Ghost." The emotional tune was performed by Francesca Hayward's character Victoria, and Webber felt strongly that it should be included in the remake after his first read-through of the script.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Andrew Lloyd Webber | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

"When I first read the screenplay — and the film is seen through Victoria's eyes — the first thing I said was: 'We have to have a song for Victoria. It's an incredibly important central part of the whole film,'" he said at the time.

After the film's first trailer dropped ahead of its December 2019 release, director Tom Hooper brushed off social media criticism of the teaser. The filmmaker, 48, called the feedback "entertaining" in an interview with U.K. magazine Empire.

Tom Hooper Tom Hooper | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I was just so fascinated because I didn't think it was controversial at all," Hooper said that October, adding "Cats was apparently the number-one trending topic in the world, for a good few hours at least."

The director then defended the visual effects that drew ire in the Universal Pictures film, suggesting the technology was still "at quite an early stage."