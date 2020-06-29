Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin in Stunning New Photos from Respect

Respect will land in theaters later this year

Jennifer Hudson is showing some respect for the Queen of Soul.

The Oscar winner, 38, channels Aretha Franklin in stirring new photos from the upcoming biopic, Respect.

Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect tracks Franklin’s life as she goes from a child singing in her father’s church choir to an international superstar. Franklin actually hand-picked Hudson to portray her on screen before her death in 2018.

Image zoom Respect Quantrell D. Colbert

On Sunday, MGM premiered the official teaser trailer for the film after Hudson's performance of "Young, Gifted and Black" at the virtual BET Awards.

"You got to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace," Hudson says as Franklin in the electrifying trailer.

While the Oscar winner recently teased her amazing rendition in a short teaser, this longer video gives us more glimpses of Hudson as the Queen of Soul, from her glamorous stage performances to her work and impact on the Civil Rights movement. Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, and Marc Maron round out the biopic's cast.

The Dreamgirls star isn't the only big name transforming into the Queen of Soul this year. Cynthia Erivo will play Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha, but the anthology series has postponed its Memorial Day premiere due to COVID-19.

