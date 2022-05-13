Jennifer Grey Says She'd Love for Harry Styles to Star Opposite Her in Dirty Dancing Sequel

Harry Styles better start practicing his lifts!

"Here's a question: Who do you think should be the next inappropriate match for Baby?" joked Grey, 62, referring to the age gap between her then-teenage character and Swayze's adult one.

"How 'bout Shmarry Shmiles? Somebody who rhymes with Shmarry Shmiles," the actress teased.

"HARRY STYLES!" host Drew Barrymore exclaimed once it clicked. "YES, thank you! YES! You're right. Harry Styles — done."

In the original Dirty Dancing, Baby (Grey) is a teenager whose life is changed after she meets sexy, enigmatic dance instructor Johnny (Swayze) at an upscale Catskills resort, Kellerman's, during the summer of 1963.

The romantic dance drama's highly anticipated sequel recently landed a director — Warm Bodies' and Snatched's Jonathan Levine — and is set to take place in the 1990s at Kellerman's, the same fictional Catskills resort as the original, Deadline reported Monday.

According to the outlet, the upcoming film, also titled Dirty Dancing, "will be a coming-of-age romance centered on the experience of a young woman at the summer camp, but Baby's own journey will intertwine with this to create a multi-layered narrative."

And as the director, 45, told Deadline, the late Swayze's character, Johnny, will be "part of Baby's journey in the story."

"This film exists in a dialogue with the original," Levine added. "We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny's absence looms large over the story, so it's a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby's character in a way."

Dirty Dancing Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987) | Credit: Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock

Styles, meanwhile, is poised to release his third solo studio album, Harry's House, on May 20.

After making his silver-screen debut in 2017's Dunkirk and a much-buzzed-about cameo during an Eternals end-credits scene last year, the 28-year-old Grammy winner also stars opposite Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The psychological thriller, out Sept. 23, follows housewife Alice (Pugh, 26) who lives with Jack (Styles) in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," per an official synopsis.

"Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause," the synopsis continues. "But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in paradise?"