Jennifer Grey Shares Video of Fellow Passenger Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on Valentine's Day Flight The actress played Frances "Baby" Houseman in the 1987 classic movie, which also starred the late Patrick Swayze Published on February 15, 2023 10:46 AM Nobody puts Baby in the bulkhead! On Tuesday, Jennifer Grey shared on Instagram a sweet Valentine's Day treat: a passenger on her flight was watching her iconic and romantic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. "On a plane this valentine's day and lookit what i spy with my little 👁️!! #dirtydancing" Grey, 62, wrote alongside a video which showed a woman seated in the bulkhead row watching the film, which starred Grey and the late Patrick Swayze. The passenger was watching the final scene of the movie, when fired dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze) reunites with Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman to dance their epic routine to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" at Kellerman's resort. Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey Is Set to "Return to Kellerman's" in Sequel: "Next Chapter" Grey's followers couldn't get enough of her Valentine's Day post. "Nobody puts Baby on a bulkhead!" sportscaster Rich Eisen commented, while longtime friend and fellow actress Tracy Pollan joked, "Could not love this more. Oh, and that was me." Another commenter had a different take, and encouraged the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress to surprise the passenger. "Freak her out. Tap her on the shoulder," the fan wrote, to which Grey replied, "HAH!" But the Dancing with the Stars winner is planning a return to the Catskills. Last April at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Lionsgate announced a long-awaited sequel to the classic film is in the works. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987). Snap/Shutterstock Jennifer Grey Says She'd Love for Harry Styles to Star Opposite Her in Dirty Dancing Sequel Details about the plot were being kept top secret at the time, while Grey will reprise her character of Baby. Filming is set to begin this spring. The star told PEOPLE back in November 2020 that the film won't try to recapture the chemistry she had with Swayze, who died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer at age 57. "All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed — you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that," she said at the time. "You just go for something different." The Out of the Corner author continued, "And I know in my heart, I would love to give fans or a young, new audience an experience that would never replicate that, but has the same kind of underpinnings." "Today, people think that their identity is limited, the world has told them what it is," Grey added. "But there are certain people who can see other parts of you."