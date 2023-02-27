Jennifer Grey Says She Always Cries When She Watches 'Dirty Dancing' : 'It Gets Me Every Time'

Jennifer Grey is the first to admit there's just something about Dirty Dancing.

Even while recently appearing on a morning show, the actress, 62, was moved to tears when a clip of the classic movie was shown. "It gets me every time," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It feels like I'm living it when I'm watching it. And then I'm realizing that Patrick [Swayze] is gone."

Grey, who is currently starring in the new Lifetime movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing.

Last obsession: I'm currently obsessed with eating big jars of peach halves in syrup with whole-fat cottage cheese like I'm 90 years old. I could eat it all day, anytime, anywhere.

Last game: I played Wordle yesterday. I've gotten it on the second try but mostly the third. I wouldn't want it on the first—I want a little tension.

Last moment of nostalgia: I'm in New York City, and I was walking from my dad [Joel Grey]'s place down Bleecker Street. This was my neighborhood for 20 years, and it felt like no time had passed.

Last perfect day off: I love having an open day—it feels so luxurious. What do I make for breakfast? Should I meditate? I think I'll get in the shower. Or not. I just like seeing how the day unfolds.

Lifetime's movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation is now streaming.