Jennifer Grey, Once Engaged to Johnny Depp, Says His Court Battle with Amber Heard 'Breaks My Heart'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well," Jennifer Grey says of the ongoing defamation trial between her ex Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard

Jennifer Grey is reacting to her ex Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight surrounding the release of her memoir Out of the Corner, Grey, 62, was asked about the trial, to which she said, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well," she added.

Depp and Dirty Dancing star Grey dated for nine months beginning in 1989 and they were briefly engaged before she called it off a day before her 29th birthday. In her interview with ET, Grey called Depp "sweet, and loving, and romantic, and crazy about me, and beautiful," adding that they began dating after her split from Matthew Broderick.

"I was in desperate need of rebounding into something that looked and felt like 1989 Johnny Depp," she added. "Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me ... not feel what I was feeling."

In her book, she recalled her first date with Depp, writing that he was "funny, quirky and sweet." Grey wrote that, during their relationship, she had "no doubt about Johnny's potential" as a movie star, admitting, "I've never had that unwavering kind of vision for myself. Instead, I focused my energy on him, advising him, encouraging him to see the limitless opportunities and to swing for the fences."

Grey recently told PEOPLE about her time with Depp, "There was some heat. It was a f---ing bonfire. It was literally like, 'Are you f---ing kidding me? Are you f---ing kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this.' And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, 'Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the s--- I just went through.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey, Amber Heard From L to R: Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey, Amber Heard | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty

But the relationship later became strained. In her book, Grey claims Depp "started missing his flights home to L.A., having overslept, or when he did come home, he'd be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone."

"I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to his feeling miserable and powerless to get off Jump Street when all he wanted was to be in movies," she wrote. "He became moodier and less and less present. I kept wondering how or if I was ever going to get that easygoing, funny, devoted, adoring guy back."

Depp is suing Heard, 36, for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He testified that after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."

Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey Credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

He and Heard married in 2015, then they broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand Wednesday, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the star's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.