Jennifer Grey Retains Dirty Dancing Earnings in Divorce Settlement with Ex Clark Gregg

The two announced their separation in July after 19 years together

Jennifer Grey is keeping 100 percent of the earnings and residuals from Dirty Dancing in her divorce settlement with ex Clark Gregg.

In a judgement filing obtained by PEOPLE, Grey, 60, will retain the residuals of her iconic 1987 film and its sequel, Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights. Their marriage will officially end on Feb. 16, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grey and Gregg, 58, agreed to jointly own their family home for a six-month period, but the actress will have the sole use of the home. The exes share one daughter, Stella, 18.

If the two decide to sell the home, the earnings from a sale will be split equally between them.

Gregg, who starred as Agent Phil Coulson in several Marvel films and the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will pay Grey $15,144 as an equalization payment, but will waive spousal support from his ex-wife. The two have agreed to split expenses for their daughter until Stella reaches the age of 24.

Image zoom Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

The two will split the royalties and residuals equally for more than 30 projects including Gregg's work in Avengers, Captain Marvel, Captain America, as well as the Iron Man and Thor films.

If Gregg reprises his role as Agent Coulson in future Marvel projects, Grey will receive a 10 percent cut of any gross earnings for feature films and a 5 percent cut of gross earnings for his work in a series.

In July, the two announced their split in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts, explaining they "recently made the difficult decision to divorce."

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," their statement began, which was posted alongside a photo of the pair sharing an embrace.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," they concluded the statement, adding that they were "totally crying as we post this."

Gregg filed for divorce a month later. The two tied the knot in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard beach. The two had been dating since summer 2000.