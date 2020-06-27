Ferris Bueller's Day Off Star Jennifer Grey Shares Throwback Photos of Her Costars Ahead of Reunion

The cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off is set to virtually reunite 34 years after the movie's original release

Ferris Bueller was right — life moves pretty fast.

More than 30 years after Ferris Bueller's Day Off hit the big screen, the cast of the iconic teenage comedy is set to reunite on Josh Gad's quarantine YouTube series, Reunited Apart.

One day before the reunion, actress Jennifer Grey, who played Ferris' sister Jeanie Bueller in the classic film, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram.

The throwback shots feature several cast members including herself, Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller), Alan Ruck (Cameron Frye), Mia Sara (Sloane Peterson), Richard Edson (the infamous garage attendant) as well as late filmmaker, John Hughes.

"Life moves pretty fast. if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it," Grey, 60, captioned the pictures, referencing one of Broderick's most famous lines from the movie.

The Dirty Dancing star also added hashtags like "bonus hits," "private stash," "slow down," "life moves pretty fast," and "simpler times."

The pictures captured several candid moments including a kissing shot between Grey and Sara, a snap of Ruck, Broderick, and Hughes chatting on the set and a picture of Ruck throwing on the Detroit Red Wings jersey he wears in the film.

Earlier this week, Gad released a trailer of the reunion on Twitter, giving a glimpse into which cast members are set to attend. Grey, Broderick, Sara, and Ruck will be joining Gad to discuss the decades-old film which continues to influence pop culture today.

In each episode, Gad highlights a different charity and tries to raise money for those struggling during this time. The charity featured on this week's episode has yet to be announced.

Other cast reunions on Gad's show have included The Goonies, Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, Ghostbusters, and Splash.