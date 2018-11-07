Jennifer Garner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Church: 'I Almost Showed Full Biscuit'

Jennifer Garner almost had a major fashion faux pas at her church.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about the incident in which she revealed she almost gave people a full view of her underwear in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing,” Garner said.

Despite the near miss, the Camping actress said she caught herself in time before stepping any further.

“Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly,” the mother of three explained.

Jennifer Garner Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Garner — who shares daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 with ex-husband Ben Affleck — isn’t afraid to take some chances with her wardrobe, especially for the holidays.

The Love, Simon actress channeled her inner wicked witch for Halloween and shared the secret recipe to her Mexican side dish in an Instagram video.

“Double double toil and trouble!” she says in a disguised voice, as she leans over the Molcajete bowl and scoops some avocado — the same shade as Garner’s face — out of its outer skin.

The star has also looked flawless on red carpets, most recently to promote her new HBO comedy Camping early last month. She followed that up with a chic blue-green coat, white scarf and strappy blue heels for the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City where she spoke about her baby food company Once Upon a Farm

For more on Jennifer Garner pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.