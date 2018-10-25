Jennifer Garner 'Very Ready to Move On' After Divorce as She's Linked to CEO John Miller: Source

After three years, Jennifer Garner was ready to leave her romantic relationship with Ben Affleck behind.

The 46-year-old actress is now dating Cali Group CEO John Miller, and a source tells PEOPLE it was just a matter of time until she started seeing someone after finalizing the divorce.

“Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step,” the source says. “Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally.”

Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce two weeks ago after announcing their separation in June 2015 and simultaneously filing in April 2017. The two share kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Miller, 40, was also previously married before filing for divorce from celebrity violinist Caroline Campbell in 2011. He and Campbell are parents to two school-age children, a daughter and a son.

News broke on Tuesday that Garner had been seeing Miller recently, with a source telling PEOPLE that they were “casually dating but it’s not serious.”

A source previously told PEOPLE recently that the actress was back in the dating pool after making the divorce official earlier this month.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source said. “She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”