Jennifer Garner Twins with Her Baby Self in Adorable Throwback: 'When You Know Your Angle'

Jennifer Garner has always known how to work her angles!

The actress posted a sweet set of photos on Instagram showing off just how long she's known how to pose for the camera. The three-way shot shows a baby Garner and two grown-up pictures, all with the Alias star looking at the camera from her left side.

"When you know your angle…💁🏻‍♀️ #DidSomeoneCall? #OverTheShoulder," Garner, 49, captioned the sweet post on Friday.

Some of her famous friends commented on the adorable baby pic, where Garner's dimples really shine.

"It's Baby Jen for me !" Reese Witherspoon commented, adding a heart eyes emoji. "The dimples!" chimed Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Oh so good," wrote Julianne Moore.

Garner often posts throwback photos of herself on Instagram, to the delight of her followers.

Back in September 2020, Garner posted a photo with her teddy bear in honor of National Teddy Bear Day, sharing a side-by-side of herself as a child and now, snuggling her furry friend.

"45 years later, you're still my main squeeze," the actress wrote.